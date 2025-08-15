Flacco is fully healthy and remains, by all indications, on track to start Week 1 for the Browns, so the team simply has little incentive to risk exposing the 40-year-old veteran to exhibition reps. Rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel (hamstring), who returned to team drills this week, could get a chance to start Saturday if the team feels he's sufficiently healthy, while Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) seem less likely to be available. The plethora of injuries to Cleveland's quarterback room will likely result on Tyler Huntley playing a substantial amount Saturday, and potentially even starting versus Philadelphia.