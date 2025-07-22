Joe Milton News: Will get plenty of reps in camp

Milton is expected to see plenty of reps with the first-team offense during training camp as the Cowboys limit Dak Prescott's workload, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott's 2024 campaign ended after Week 9 due to a torn hamstring that required surgery, and while the quarterback has declared himself fully healthy to begin camp, Dallas isn't taking any chances with him. Milton, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2024 who was acquired in an April trade, is still something of a project, but the Cowboys are counting on him to be the No. 2 QB this season, so the more work he can get in camp the better.