Joey Bosa News: Active for Week 9

Bosa (hip) is not among the Chargers' inactives for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.

A lingering hip injury resulted in Bosa being deemed questionable heading into Sunday, but he'll be able to play through the issue for a second straight week following a three-game absence. The veteran pass rusher logged only 26 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps against New Orleans last Sunday, and he may similarly be on a reduced snap count against the Browns. Bosa has 2.0 sacks through four contests this season.