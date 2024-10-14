John Bates News: Goes catchless in second straight

Bates failed to draw a target while playing 21 of the Commanders' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Bates' 36 percent snap share was his second-lowest rate of the season while the Commanders leaned more heavily on No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz (80 percent share) and made less frequent use of two-tight-end formations. The 26-year-old still remains clearly ahead of rookie second-round pick Ben Sinnott on the depth chart, but Bates continues to function mostly as a blocker whenever he's on the field. Bates has been targeted just three times across his 173 snaps on offense in 2024.