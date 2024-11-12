Fantasy Football
John Rhys Plumlee

John Rhys Plumlee News: Let go by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

The Jaguars cut Plumlee from the practice squad Tuesday.

Plumlee caught on with the Jaguars' practice squad at the end of August after failing to make the Steelers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He hasn't been elevated from the practice squad all season, and he'll now look to catch on with a team in need of a scout quarterback. Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard are the only two healthy quarterbacks on Jacksonville's roster as Trevor Lawrence faces a multi-week absence due a sprained left shoulder.

John Rhys Plumlee
 Free Agent
