Jonathan Allen Injury: Could return Sunday

Allen (pectoral) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Allen has missed the Commanders' last nine game due to a pectoral injury, but he was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 18 and practiced in full throughout the week, so it appears he's trending toward playing in Week 17. However, the 29-year-old must still be added to Washington's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If activated, Allen is likely to start alongside Daron Payne as part of the Commanders' top interior defensive linemen duo.