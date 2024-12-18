Jonathan Allen Injury: Practice window opens

The Commanders designated Allen (pectoral) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Allen, who has been recovering from a torn left pectoral muscle sustained during Week 6, will have 21 days to be evaluated at practice without counting against the 53-man roster. He can be fully activated at any point during that stretch, meaning Allen could tentatively retake the field as early as Sunday versus the Eagles, depending on his recovery progress. John Keim of ESPN.com reports, though, that while Allen's injury wasn't as bad as initially feared, his best chances of returning in the regular season will come Week 17 or Week 18.