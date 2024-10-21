Jonathan Taylor Injury: Hopeful to practice this week

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday he's "optimistic" that Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing this week, with a divisional matchup against the Texans on deck Sunday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a right high-ankle sprain that's forced him to sit out Indianapolis' last three games, so it would represent significant progress to see him handling even limited reps when the team gets back on the practice field Wednesday. Trey Sermon has averaged just 2.9 YPC with Taylor sidelined the last three weeks, though Tyler Goodson has managed more competent production and scored his first career touchdown Week 7 against Miami. The extent of Taylor's practice activity will need to be closely monitored, but his return would provide the Colts a much-needed boost against Houston if he's able to play.