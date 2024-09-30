Jonathan Taylor Injury: Not a candidate for IR

The Colts are not considering injured reserve as an option for Taylor, who sustained a mild high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers in Week 4, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor would have to miss at least four games if he's placed on IR, but it doesn't look like Indianapolis believes the star running back will require that long of a timeframe to complete his recovery. Still, even if Taylor's high-ankle sprain isn't as serious as similar issues he's dealt with in the past, such injuries more often than not result in players having to spend some time on the sideline. Trey Sermon will figure to operate as the Colts' starting running back if Taylor can't suit up on the road against Jacksonville on Sunday, while Tyler Goodson would step into the No. 2 role.