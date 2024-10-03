Jonathan Taylor Injury: Not expected to practice Thursday

Taylor, who continues to deal with an ankle sprain, isn't likely to practice Thursday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The Colts' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Taylor-- who didn't practice Wednesday -- is indeed deemed a non-participant for the second day in a row. If that ends up being the case, he'll have one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Per Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, Taylor relayed Thursday that his current ankle issue is not as severe as the one that he contended with during the 2022 season.