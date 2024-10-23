Jonathan Taylor Injury: Returning to practice

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Taylor (ankle) will practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor hasn't practiced or played since sustaining a right high-ankle sprain Week 4, so his looming return to the field Wednesday offers hope that the star running back could return to action Sunday against the Texans. The team's upcoming injury report will reveal the extent of Taylor's participation in Wednesday's session, but if he's available this weekend, he would be in line to reclaim the lead role in a Colts backfield that has been led by Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson over the past three games.