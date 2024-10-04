Jonathan Taylor Injury: Ruled out for Week 5

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Taylor (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Taylor will miss at least one contest due to the right ankle sprain he sustained during Indianapolis' win over the Steelers in Week 4. The star running back didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he wasn't spotted at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will be positioned to lead the Colts backfield until Taylor is healthy, with his next opportunity to retake the field coming Week 6 on the road against Tennessee.