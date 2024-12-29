Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Taylor headshot

Jonathan Taylor News: Big performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Taylor carried the ball 32 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

The star running back is having a massive finish to the season. Taylor topped 100 rushing yards for the third straight game, a stretch in which he's racked up 450 yards and five TDs on the ground while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the team may elect to sit veterans like Taylor in Week 18. If he does take the field though, he'll have a very favorable matchup at home against the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now