Jonathan Taylor News: Gets new backups for 2025

Free-agent signing Khalil Herbert and rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens are expected to compete for backup RB roles behind Taylor, ESPN.com's Stephen Holder reports.

The Colts also have third-year pro Tyler Goodson, who took 43 touches for 214 yards and two TDs last season and split work with Trey Sermon (now in Pittsburgh) in the three games Taylor missed. Taylor played a career-high 79.9 percent of snaps in his 14 active games last year, up from 57.7 percent in 2023, 70.2 percent in 2022 and 68.9 percent in 2021. He could lose a few snaps/touches in 2025 if the backup situation improves, but neither Giddens nor Sermon is likely to threaten Taylor's workload beyond the fringes. Taylor has averaged at least 17.9 touches and 89.4 total yards per game in each of his five pro seasons, albeit with minimal receiving production and repeated ankle injuries the past few years.