Jonathan Taylor News: Set to return Sunday

Taylor (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Houston, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor sustained a right high-ankle sprain Week 4 against the Steelers and has missed the last three games as a result, but his ability to handle a full allotment of practice reps both Thursday and Friday indicates he's ready to take on most, if not all, of his normal workload. Prior to the injury, he averaged 19.5 touches for 106.5 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four rushing TDs in four contests. If Taylor cedes any work to other RBs, though, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will be on hand to give him the occasional breather.