Jordan Elliott News: Sees role increase over 2024 season

Elliott finished the 2024 regular season with 19 tackles (12 solo) through 15 games.

Elliott signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers in March of 2024 after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Elliott failed to crack 30 defensive snaps in the first five games of the regular season, but he managed to reach that mark in nine of his next 10 outings due to injuries to Kevin Givens (pectoral) and Javon Hargrave (triceps). Elliott would see plenty of snaps at defensive tackle alongside Hargrave and Maliek Collins in 2025 if Givens opts to sign with another team during the offseason.