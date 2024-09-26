Jordan Fuller Injury: Won't require surgery

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Fuller (hamstring) won't require surgery to address his injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Fuller's hamstring injury led to his being placed on IR on Tuesday, so the fact that he'll be able to avoid surgery inspires hope that the starting safety will be able to get back on the field when first eligible. Being placed on IR rules Fuller out for at least the next four games, which makes Week 8 against the Broncos on Oct. 27 his first possible return target.