Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks Injury: Day-to-day with elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 11:59am

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Hicks is considered day-to-day with an elbow injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hicks played through elbow and rib injuries after being listed as questionable heading into the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but he left Sunday's contest due to aggravation of his elbow issue in the second quarter. The 32-year-old linebacker's practice participation during the week will provide a better indication of his potential Week 5 availability.

Jordan Hicks
Cleveland Browns
