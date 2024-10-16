Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks Injury: Opens week as limited participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Hicks (elbow/triceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Hicks aggravated his elbow injury in Week 4 against the Raiders, which caused him to miss the Browns' last two games. He was limited in all three practices leading up to Week 6 against the Eagles, so he may need to upgrade to full participation over the next two days in order to play in Sunday's AFC North bout against the Bengals. Mohamoud Diabate stepped in as Cleveland's starting middle linebacker against Philadelphia on Sunday and finished with seven tackles (four solo).

Jordan Hicks
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News