Jordan Hicks Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Hicks (ribs/elbow) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hicks logged back-to-back DNPs to open the week, but he's given himself a chance at playing Sunday after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. If Hicks is unable to play, Khaleke Hudson and Winston Reid would be candidates to see extended playing time at linebacker alongside Devin Bush and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.