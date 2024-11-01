Jordan Hicks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Hicks (ribs/elbow/triceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks was unable to practice all week and now is in line to miss his fourth game this season due to ribs, elbow and triceps injuries. The first-year Brown has recorded 24 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended two passes across his five appearances this season. Expect Mohamoud Diabate to serve as Cleveland's top middle linebacker in Hicks' stead.