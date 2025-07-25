Jordan Hicks News: Retiring from football

Hicks announced Friday on Instagram that he's retiring from the NFL, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns are now without their top two linebackers from the first half of last season, having already ruled out Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (neck) for 2025 after he missed the final nine games of 2024. Hicks had 78 tackles (solo), two sacks and four pass defenses across 12 games last year, averaging 50.3 defensive snaps per game in his first and last season with the Browns. He started 131 of his 134 regular-season games for four teams and will retire just shy of 1,000 tackles (952). The Browns, meanwhile, are left with Jerome Baker, Devin Bush, rookie Carson Schwesinger and Mohamoud Diabate as the favorites for linebacker snaps.