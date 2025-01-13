Jordan Magee Injury: Unlikely for divisional round

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Magee (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Lions, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The rookie linebacker out of Temple aggravated a hamstring injury that held him out of Washington's last two regular-season games in Sunday's wild-card win over the Buccaneers. As a result, the Commanders aren't counting on Magee being available for their second contest of the postseason. Magee totaled nine tackles during the regular season while seeing the bulk of his snaps on special teams.