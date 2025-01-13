Fantasy Football
Jordan Magee Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Magee (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Saturday's matchup against the Lions, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The rookie linebacker from Temple aggravated a hamstring injury that held him out of Washington's last two regular-season games in Sunday night's win over the Buccaneers. As a result, it's no surprise he isn't expected to suit up for the divisional round. If Magee is unable to play Saturday, the Commanders will be down one of their key special teamers, as he's logged 146 special-teams snaps across eight games this season.

