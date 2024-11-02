Jordan Matthews News: Set to be elevated for Sunday

The Panthers are expected to elevate Matthews from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Matthews was on the Panthers' active roster for the first two games of the regular season. He was released from the 53-man roster Sept. 17, but he opted to stay in Carolina on the practice squad. Matthews will provide depth at tight end Sunday as Feleipe Franks (concussion) has been ruled out and Tommy Tremble (back) is listed as questionable.