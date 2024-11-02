Jordan Matthews News: Signed to Panthers' active roster

Carolina signed Matthews from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday that Matthews was expected to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, but the 2014 second-round pick has been signed to the 53-man roster instead. With Feleipe Franks (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans and Tommy Tremble (back) listed as questionable, Matthews could see meaningful snaps on offense behind rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas.