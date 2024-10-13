Jordan Whitehead Injury: On track to play Week 6

Whitehead (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he's considered likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he's carrying a designation into Sunday, Whitehead looks on track to suit up after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday before turning in a full session Friday. Tampa Bay should have both its starting safeties available for the first time since Week 1, as Antoine Winfield (foot) is listed as questionable but is also expected to play after missing the previous four games. Whitehead has tallied 36 tackles and three pass breakups through the first five weeks of the campaign.