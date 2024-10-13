Jordan Whitehead News: Active in Week 6

Whitehead (groin) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After making an exit in the second half of a Week 5 loss to the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, Whitehead opened Week 6 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but he returned to full participation Friday and went into the weekend listed as questionable. With 10 days between games to get healthy, he'll be out there Sunday in his typical role as the Bucs' starting strong safety, welcoming back free safety Antoine Winfield (foot) for the first time since Week 1. Whitehead has been productive with 36 tackles (24 solo) and three pass defenses through five outings this season.