Jordan Whitehead News: Strong showing in big win

Whitehead recorded seven tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Whitehead had exited the Week 5 loss to the Falcons with a groin injury that also caused him limited participation to start Week 6 prep. However, there was nary a trace of the issue in Sunday's big win, with Whitehead logging a 99.0 percent snap share (69 snaps) and finishing second in tackles to Lavonte David. Whitehead has at least six stops in all but one game this season, and the contest he fell short in was the aforementioned injury-shortened one versus Atlanta. The veteran safety remains a reliable IDP option, with his 43 total tackles putting him comfortably on pace to eclipse the career-high 97 he recorded with the Jets in 2023.