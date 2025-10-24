The wideout was trending in the right direction after practicing fully Thursday, and with Downs past the concussion that sidelined him in Week 7, he'll reclaim his role in a Colts' WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. In six games prior to his concussion, Downs compiled a 26\/217\/1 receiving line on 34 targets, a pace that has given the 2023 third-rounder a degree of fantasy utility in deeper formats and makes him a lineup option for those in need of WR help with six teams on bye this week.