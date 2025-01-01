Josh Jacobs Injury: Limited by wrist injury

Jacobs was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

His ability to participate in any capacity for the first practice of the week suggests Jacobs likely will play Sunday against the Bears. Green Bay is only playing for the difference between the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds at this point, but that doesn't mean the game will be treated different from any other, as dropping down to the final playoff spot in the NFC would mean a trip to Philadelphia in the opening round.