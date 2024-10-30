Josh Jacobs Injury: Misses practice with ankle injury

Jacobs missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury he suffered toward the end of Sunday's 30-27 win at Jacksonville, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Jacobs wanted to go back into the game but was prevented from doing so on the final drive. The Packers ended up winning on a chip-shot field goal after a 51-yard connection between backup QB Malik Willis and Jayden Reed. There's an opportunity for Jacobs to be even more emphasized than usual in the Green Bay offense if his ankle injury clears up before QB Jordan Love's groin injury.