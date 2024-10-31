Josh Jacobs Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Jacobs (ankle) took part in practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs appeared to be favoring his lower body at times during this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville, and coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday that the running back "rolled" his ankle late in the fourth quarter. As such, Jacobs didn't practice Wednesday, but he also relayed that he intends to suit up Sunday versus the Lions. Thursday's practice report will reveal how much work he was able to handle.