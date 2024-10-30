Josh Jacobs Injury: Says he'll play this week

Jacobs (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday but said he'll be ready for Sunday's game against Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur also hinted at the injury being minor, saying Wednesday that Jacobs "rolled" his ankle late in the fourth quarter and wanted to re-enter Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars. The Packers held him out for the final few snaps but now seem optimistic about having Jacobs ready for an NFC North showdown this Sunday. QB Jordan Love (groin) appears in more danger of missing the game, which would put more of the offensive burden on Jacobs and the other pieces of Green Bay's running game (backup QB Malik Willis as well as backup RBs Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks).