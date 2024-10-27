Fantasy Football
Josh Jacobs News: Carries offense after QB exits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Jacobs rushed 25 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns while losing two yards on his only reception in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars.

Jacobs punched in Green Bay's first and final touchdowns en route to a narrow victory. The lead back's second-half performance was crucial after starting quarterback Jordan Love (groin) left Sunday's tilt in the third quarter. Jacobs is a significant part of the Packers' gameplan whether or not Love is able to suit up against the Lions next Sunday. Fantasy managers should start the 26-year-old with confidence.

