Josh Jacobs News: Carries offense after QB exits

Jacobs rushed 25 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns while losing two yards on his only reception in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars.

Jacobs punched in Green Bay's first and final touchdowns en route to a narrow victory. The lead back's second-half performance was crucial after starting quarterback Jordan Love (groin) left Sunday's tilt in the third quarter. Jacobs is a significant part of the Packers' gameplan whether or not Love is able to suit up against the Lions next Sunday. Fantasy managers should start the 26-year-old with confidence.