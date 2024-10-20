Josh Jacobs News: First career receiving TD in win

Jacobs rushed 12 times for 76 yards while catching all five of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Jacobs saw a light workload in the first half, turning six carries and two targets into 38 scrimmage yards. He didn't take long to get going after halftime, breaking off a 27-yard run on Green Bay's first possession of the second half and capping that possession with an eight-yard touchdown reception. It was his first career touchdown catch, coming on the 212th catch of Jacobs' career to set a record for most receptions before scoring a receiving touchdown. With the receiving touchdown monkey finally off his back, Jacobs will look to add to his season total of two scrimmage touchdowns when the Packers travel to Jacksonville in Week 8.