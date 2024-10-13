Josh Jacobs News: Racks up 90 total yards in win

Jacobs rushed 18 times for 62 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals.

Jacobs has reached 90 scrimmage yards in four of six games with the Packers but has only one touchdown this season, as all four of Green Bay's touchdowns Sunday were scored by wide receivers. The former Raiders running back is poised for another substantial workload in Week 7 against the Texans, but Jacobs will have to work hard for his yards against a Houston defense that just held Patriots running backs to 44 rushing yards on 21 carries (2.1 YPC).