Josh Jacobs News: Still No. 1 RB, but backup is TBD

Jacobs remains the Packers' unquestioned No. 1 running back entering the 2025 season, but his primary backup is to be determined, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Green Bay seemingly used a third-round pick in the 2024 Draft on MarShawn Lloyd to solidify its reserve RB ranks behind Jacobs, but Lloyd managed just one appearance (and seven touches) as a rookie due to a variety of health concerns. With Lloyd sidelined for most of last season, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks combined for 161 touches, which was a far cry from Jacobs' 337. Jacobs boasts four campaigns of 1,000-plus rushing yards in his six-year career, and considering the workload he handled in 2024, he's set to take on a similar burden this year. Still, if Lloyd proves his health and sheds his fumble-prone label from college, he could swap places with Wilson as the No. 2 option in the Packers backfield.