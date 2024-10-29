Josh Jobe News: Snags first career INT vs. Bills

Jobe tallied seven tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Jobe and Tyrel Dodson were the Seahawks' second-leading tacklers Sunday behind newcomer Ernest Jones (15). Jobe registered the first interception of his career as he picked off Josh Allen in the second quarter and returned it for 33 yards. Jobe has been elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad to the active roster for each of the last two games, and over that span he has recorded 13 tackles (eight solo), three pass breakups and one interception.