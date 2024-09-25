Fantasy Football
Josh Reynolds Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Reynolds (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reynolds has been managing an Achilles injury in the early part of the season, but it hasn't stopped him from suiting up on Sundays and posting a team-leading 174 receiving yards through three weeks. While Reynolds' practice reps may continue to be capped, he doesn't seem to be in any danger of sitting out Sunday against the Jets.

Josh Reynolds
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
