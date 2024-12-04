Josh Reynolds News: Claimed by Jacksonville

The Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Reynolds had a top-three role for Denver in September but then dropped down the depth chart after a Week 5 finger fracture send him to injured reserve. He's seemingly healthy again and now lands with one of the few teams that may be weak enough at wide receiver to give him a shot as a starter. The Jaguars lost Christian Kirk (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (knee) to season-ending injuries over the past month, leaving Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay and Tim Jones as the choices to start at WR alongside rookie standout Brian Thomas.