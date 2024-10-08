Josh Reynolds News: Hits pay dirt in win

Reynolds caught one of two targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Reynolds touchdown Sunday was his first score of the 2024 campaign, coming on a day when the Broncos passing attack found its groove. With that said, the veteran wideout was not involved heavily in the offense against the Raiders, playing on 48 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps while seeing targets on just two of quarterback Bo Nix's 27 pass attempts. Through five games, Reynolds has totaled twelve receptions for 183 yards on 19 targets. The 29-year-old will look to build off Sunday's performance when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 6.