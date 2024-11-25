Joshua Karty News: Misses only field-goal attempt

Karty missed a 47-yard field goal and connected on both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

A troublesome trend has emerged after Karty wasn't particularly close on his lone field-goal attempt, sending it wide right. The rookie kicker has now recorded a missed FG in three straight games, and four in his last six. While it's hard to discount the body of work Karty put in through the first half of the season, his slump may force head coach Sean McVay to seriously consider bringing in competition for the role of Rams' kicker with the team's playoff hopes on life support. Week 13's contest against the tilt will be Karty's next opportunity to bounce back.