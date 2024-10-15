Joshua Kelley News: Finds new home in Tennessee

The Titans signed Kelley to the practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kelley spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chargers, and he finished the 2023 regular season with 107 carries for 405 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight catches (on 12 targets) for 32 yards. He spent most of the offseason as a free agent before signing with the Giants during training camp, but the 2020 fourth-round pick was unable to make the 53-man roster. Kelley could be elevated to the Titans' active roster as early as Week 7 against the Bills due to Tyjae Spears being listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Colts on Sunday. If Kelley is indeed elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, he would serve as the Titans' No. 3 running back behind Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut.