Joshua Palmer: In clear for Week 4

Palmer (elbow/calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The pair of injuries kept Palmer from practicing Week 3 before he sat out a 20-10 loss to the Steelers, but after opening Week 4 prep with limited and full practices, he's on track to put an end to his one-game absence this Sunday versus the Chiefs. What's less clear is which quarterback Palmer might be working with, as Justin Herbert aggravated an ankle injury against Pittsburgh and has been limited in both of the Chargers' first Week 4 practices. If Herbert can't go, Palmer would find himself on the receiving end of targets from either Taylor Heinicke or Easton Stick.