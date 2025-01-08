Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Palmer headshot

Joshua Palmer Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Palmer (foot) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer was listed as a non-participant Tuesday as well, so what, if anything, the wideout is able to do Thursday will provide key context rewarding his chances of playing in Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans. If Palmer -- who was inactive in Week 18 -- remains out this weekend, DJ Chark and Derius Davis would be in line to see added snaps alongside fellow WRs Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now