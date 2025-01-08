Joshua Palmer Injury: Still not practicing

Palmer (foot) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer was listed as a non-participant Tuesday as well, so what, if anything, the wideout is able to do Thursday will provide key context rewarding his chances of playing in Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans. If Palmer -- who was inactive in Week 18 -- remains out this weekend, DJ Chark and Derius Davis would be in line to see added snaps alongside fellow WRs Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.