Joshua Palmer News: Solid but unspectacular in loss

Palmer secured four of five targets for 63 yards in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Palmer was expected to see a larger role with the absence of No. 2 receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle), but he saw only a slight bump in targets. The extra involvement was enough to allow Palmer to set season highs across the board, yet he was only third in catches and fourth in targets, with tight end Will Dissly surprisingly setting the pace across the board for the Chargers' pass catchers. Palmer next takes aim at the Saints in a Week 8 home matchup, a game that Johnston could also potentially sit out.