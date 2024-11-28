Juanyeh Thomas Injury: Carted off field Thursday
Thomas (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thomas injured his right knee during a Giants' kick return in the second quarter and was carted off the field, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. It's unlikely that the 24-year-old safety will return to Thursday's contest, so Israel Mukuamu will serve as the Cowboys' lone backup safety behind starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.
