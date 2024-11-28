Fantasy Football
Juanyeh Thomas Injury: Carted off field Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 3:05pm

Thomas (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas injured his right knee during a Giants' kick return in the second quarter and was carted off the field, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. It's unlikely that the 24-year-old safety will return to Thursday's contest, so Israel Mukuamu will serve as the Cowboys' lone backup safety behind starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.

