Julian Blackmon News: Officially headed to New Orleans

Blackmon and the Saints agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Blackmon will officially head to New Orleans, helping fill the void in the team's secondary after Tyrann Mathieu retired Tuesday. Blackmon appears to have fully recovered from his offseason shoulder surgery, and he'll now compete with Jonas Sanker and J.T. Gray for the team's starting free safety role. The 26-year-old has recorded 174 combined tackles over the last two years, and he'll look to maintain that level of production with the Saints.