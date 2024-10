Chestnut rushed the ball three times for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills. He added one reception on one target for nine yards.

With Tyjae Spears (hamstring) sidelined, Chestnut stepped up as the backup to Tony Pollard. He saw a season-high four touches and eight offensive snaps. However, even if Spears remains sidelined for a Week 8 matchup against the Lions, Chestnut will almost certainly maintain a muted role.